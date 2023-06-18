Officials say homemade explosive device killed man found unresponsive in yard of Mississippi residence Published 3:34 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

A man found unresponsive in the yard of a Mississippi residence died from the explosion of an apparent homemade explosive device.

WHAT WE KNOW:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, George County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for assistance regarding an unresponsive male in the yard of a residence on Nicholson Lane in the Bexley community of George County.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased 27-year-old male with significant wounds from an apparent explosive device. The identity of the man has not been released.

Further investigation of the surrounding area found paraphernalia associated with the making of homemade explosive devices.

The George County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating this case. Thanks go to the Biloxi PD Bomb Squad for clearing the scene.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard posted on social media a reminder of the dangers of mishandling fireworks, gunpowder, and other explosive or flammable substances. Always use safe handling practices when working with or around these substances, and never leave them within reach of children.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please get in touch with the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website