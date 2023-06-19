Alert issued for 43-year-old Mississippi man missing since Saturday night

Published 5:46 am Monday, June 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An alert has been issued for a 43-year-old Mississippi man missing since Saturday night.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Jason Dean Vick, 43, of Dekalb, in Kemper County.

He is a white male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 17, at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chisolm Rd. in Dekalb, driving north in a 2009 gold-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown tag number.

Family members say Jason Dean Vick suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Dean Vick, contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-793-2255.

