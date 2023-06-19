At least one dead, others injured from possible tornado that touched down in small Mississippi community Published 8:37 am Monday, June 19, 2023

At least one person is dead, and at least 20 people were injured when a possible tornado touched down in Louin, a small Mississippi community in Jasper County.

Accuweather reports that officials with South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Mississippi, confirmed the death and injuries from the storm that passed through the area Sunday night.

Louin, Mississippi, is a small town of 275 people about 55 miles southeast of Jackson.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, issued a Tornado Warning at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday night for Louin and surrounding communities.

According to hospital officials, most of the injured are in stable condition as of early Monday morning, and some have already been released from the hospital.

The South Central Regional Medical Center is located roughly 45 minutes away from Louin. Officials say there may be other people injured who were taken to other area hospitals.