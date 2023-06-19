Mississippi man sentenced to life after 2015 killing of waitress who said he could not smoke in restaurant

Published 6:03 am Monday, June 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Judge's gavel on table in office

A Mississippi man found guilty of murdering a Waffle House waitress after she told him he could not smoke in the restaurant has been sentenced to life in prison.

Johnny Max Mount, 52, of Biloxi, was found guilty of the 2015 murder of Julie Brightwell after a three-day trial.

Mount, a former Biloxi firefighter, shot Brightwell in the head on Nov. 27, 2015, after she had told Mount that he could not smoke in the restaurant.

Mount’s lawyer argued an insanity defense for their client. Lawyers said that Mount did not know the extent of his actions after a former brain injury and other traumas.

The jury took two hours to deliberate and find Mount guilty of the shooting. He was then sentenced to life in prison.

Mount did not react when the verdict was read, but when asked during sentencing if he had anything he wanted to say, Mount asked Judge Lisa Dodson to “finish the seventh crucifixion.”

