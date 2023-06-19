Mississippi Skies: Another round of severe weather possible as communities recover from weekend storms; Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic
Published 9:54 pm Monday, June 19, 2023
Rough weather is finally leaving Mississippi after killing one person and injuring at least 12 in Jasper County overnight Sunday. At least two rare June tornadoes are suspected to have struck the state Sunday night and Monday morning.
As National Weather Service crews from Jackson and Mobile work to confirm twister damage in Louin and Moss Point, one region of the state still has a chance for more strong to severe storms Tuesday.
As we calm down from the stormy weekend, it’s also time to start monitoring the tropics. Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon and is still a few days from being a major concern to the U. S.
Tropical Storm Bret latest:
- Location: 11.3 North, 42.2 West
- Max sustained winds: 40 miles per hour
- Movement: West at 21 miles per hour
- Min Central Pressure: 1008 MB
Going back to the current severe weather threat, a Level 2 risk includes Natchez, McComb, Wiggins, Lucedale, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible with hail, wind, and heavy rainfall.
A Level 1 includes a thin strip from Port Gibson to Brookhaven to Hattiesburg. Risks are the same to a lesser degree.
North Mississippi
Sunny with a couple showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High near 86. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 67.
Central Mississippi
Sunny with a high of 89. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 67.
South Mississippi
Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. High of 92. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.
Gulf Coast
Partly sunny early with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. Some storms could be severe with heavy rainfall. High of 90. Showers and storms are likely in the evening and into the night. Low of 75.