Mississippi Skies: Another round of severe weather possible as communities recover from weekend storms; Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic Published 9:54 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Rough weather is finally leaving Mississippi after killing one person and injuring at least 12 in Jasper County overnight Sunday. At least two rare June tornadoes are suspected to have struck the state Sunday night and Monday morning.

As National Weather Service crews from Jackson and Mobile work to confirm twister damage in Louin and Moss Point, one region of the state still has a chance for more strong to severe storms Tuesday.

As we calm down from the stormy weekend, it’s also time to start monitoring the tropics. Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon and is still a few days from being a major concern to the U. S.

Tropical Storm Bret latest:

Location: 11.3 North, 42.2 West

Max sustained winds: 40 miles per hour

Movement: West at 21 miles per hour

Min Central Pressure: 1008 MB

Going back to the current severe weather threat, a Level 2 risk includes Natchez, McComb, Wiggins, Lucedale, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible with hail, wind, and heavy rainfall.

A Level 1 includes a thin strip from Port Gibson to Brookhaven to Hattiesburg. Risks are the same to a lesser degree.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a couple showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High near 86. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 67.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 89. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 67.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. High of 92. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny early with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. Some storms could be severe with heavy rainfall. High of 90. Showers and storms are likely in the evening and into the night. Low of 75.