No arrests yet in Mississippi shooting death

Published 8:18 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By Picayune Item Staff

A late-night shooting on Morris Street in Picayune has left one man dead, prompting an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement.

On June 17, 2023, at approximately 11:39 pm, officers were dispatched to an address on Morris Street after receiving reports of a deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 53-year-old male, who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

To gather further details about the case, law enforcement officials are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Individuals can provide tips by contacting Dispatch at 601-749-5482 or the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411. Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this stage of the investigation, and no suspects have been named thus far. Authorities are working tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the fatal incident and are exploring all available avenues to ensure a thorough examination of the case.

More Z-newsletter-news

Mississippi students ‘walk among the stars’ at French film festival

Students begin ‘Mapping Freedom’ project in Mississippi

Mississippians to ‘Tune in the World’ during Ham Radio Field Day

Mississippi Skies: Another round of severe weather possible as communities recover from weekend storms; Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic

Print Article