Officials seek public’s help with burglary of Mississippi medical marijuana farm Published 4:33 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the burglary of a Mississippi medical marijuana farm.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The burglary of SADUJA Medical Marijuana Farm on East Lincoln Road and Wellman Drive in Lincoln County was on June 6 at 9:40 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects concerning the burglary.

The Sheriff’s office posted a series of photos and video on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Video shows the two suspects scaling a fence at the Medical Marijuana farm and taking off with two trash bags of cannabis.

Another video posted by the sheriff’s office shows one of the suspects taking out a security camera on a porch leading to the facility.

SADUJA was licensed to grow medical marijuana and began planting its first crop in February. They were previously licensed to grow Hemp in 2021.

Anyone who knows any information about the suspects are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-833-5231 or Crime Stoppers at 601-823-0150.