People reportedly trapped in bank after tornado rips across Mississippi Gulf Coast Published 4:55 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Several people were trapped in a bank Monday afternoon after a tornado ripped across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that at least eight people were trapped in the M&M Bank on Main Street in downtown Moss Point.

A tornado was spotted in Jackson County near Moss Point around 3 p.m. The storm had been moving east at 25 mph.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans posted photos of damaged trees and buildings, and downed power lines in Moss Point.

The post said there was significant damage in the community.

High voltage power lines were down.

No injuries have been reported.

Damage pics from storm in Moss Point, MS https://t.co/Cr8zecADa8 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 19, 2023

