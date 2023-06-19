People reportedly trapped in bank after tornado rips across Mississippi Gulf Coast

Published 4:55 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Several people were trapped in a bank Monday afternoon after a tornado ripped across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that at least eight people were trapped in the M&M Bank on Main Street in downtown Moss Point.

A tornado was spotted in Jackson County near Moss Point around 3 p.m. The storm had been moving east at 25 mph.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The National Weather Service in New Orleans posted photos of damaged trees and buildings, and downed power lines in Moss Point.

The post said there was significant damage in the community.

High voltage power lines were down.

No injuries have been reported.

…..

…..

 

 

 

More News

Officials seek public’s help with burglary of Mississippi medical marijuana farm

Suspicious car fire discovered on rural Mississippi road being investigated

Tropical depression forms in Atlantic, second disturbance being watched by forecasters. Will either one affect Mississippi?

At least one dead, others injured from possible tornado that touched down in small Mississippi community

Print Article