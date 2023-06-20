Images, video of tornado, storm damage along Mississippi Gulf Coast Published 5:50 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Images and video on Twitter of the tornado and some of the tornado damage in Moss Point and the surrounding area.

……

The Merchants & Marine Bank building on Main St. in Moss Point sustained heavy damage in Monday’s tornado. It’s where local law-enforcement officers & numerous media crews are set up this morning. pic.twitter.com/2o7tYU3PPL — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 20, 2023

……

Y’all pray for Moss Point😩😩😩💙 pic.twitter.com/4BHoe2TEup — I been around 🧑🏽‍🍳 (@aintulefteye) June 19, 2023

…..

Search and rescue in Moss Point, Mississippi has been completed. We managed to locate one man trapped in his home. He is now in safe hands. Around 20 properties have been damaged at this location. #mswx @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/tmj0vX4zsy — Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) June 19, 2023

…..

…..

From @drew_rowell_ (IG) “The I-10 bridge north of Moss Point. Just before the tornado entered town. The tornado lifted north of the Pascagoula refinery where I work.” This was earlier today… pic.twitter.com/a6vIQiOaOU — James Spann (@spann) June 20, 2023

……

This is some of the damage left behind when a #tornado hit Moss Point, Mississippi, Monday. pic.twitter.com/PLx4NyQZpI — Blake Kaplan (@Blake_Kaplan) June 20, 2023

…..

Significant damage in the township of Moss Point, Mississippi. No injuries reported at this time, however only a small number of first responders on scene. S&R Needed on numerous properties, full scale damage remains unclear. High voltage lines are down and should be treated as… pic.twitter.com/xxTDqeDkNw — Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) June 19, 2023

…..