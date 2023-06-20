Mississippi man dies after crash involving truck and cattle trailer on interstate

Published 8:37 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has died after a crash involving a truck and a cattle trailer.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

WAPT in Jackson reports that Sergio Sandoval, 34, of Hazlehurst, died when his 2003 Toyota Tacoma collided with 2022 Peterbilt an then crashed into a 2019 Ford cattle trailer.

Sandoval reportedly lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from the Toyota when it overturned.

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Copiah County.

Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver involved in the incident were not injured.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

 

 

 

 

