Mississippi Skies: Will Wednesday storms bring a severe threat? Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

For the first time in several days, we finally have a day without a formal severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Although we do have the chance for some storms in Mississippi today, we’re shifting from the rare severe outbreak pattern to the normal summertime afternoon storms pattern.

With more sunshine across the Magnolia State, we’ll also be feeling some more humid and steamy air like we usually have in the summer.

We continue watching Tropical Storm Bret, which has strengthened some during its journey in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s still severe days away from becoming a potential threat and some models have it turning north away from the United States mainland. We’ll keep watching until we know for sure it heads out to sea.

Tropical Storm Bret latest:

Location: 12.4 North, 49.5 West

Max sustained winds: 45 miles per hour

Movement: West at 21 miles per hour

Min Central Pressure: 1006 MB

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 85. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. High of 85. Low of 66.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a very slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 90. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a few showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 90. A shower or two overnight with a low of 72.