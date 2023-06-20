Mississippi Skies: Will Wednesday storms bring a severe threat?
Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023
For the first time in several days, we finally have a day without a formal severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Although we do have the chance for some storms in Mississippi today, we’re shifting from the rare severe outbreak pattern to the normal summertime afternoon storms pattern.
With more sunshine across the Magnolia State, we’ll also be feeling some more humid and steamy air like we usually have in the summer.
We continue watching Tropical Storm Bret, which has strengthened some during its journey in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s still severe days away from becoming a potential threat and some models have it turning north away from the United States mainland. We’ll keep watching until we know for sure it heads out to sea.
Tropical Storm Bret latest:
- Location: 12.4 North, 49.5 West
- Max sustained winds: 45 miles per hour
- Movement: West at 21 miles per hour
- Min Central Pressure: 1006 MB
North Mississippi
Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 85. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 65.
Central Mississippi
Mostly sunny with a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. High of 85. Low of 66.
South Mississippi
Sunny with a very slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 90. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.
Gulf Coast
Sunny with a few showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 90. A shower or two overnight with a low of 72.