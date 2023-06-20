More than 80 cars broken into at Mississippi hospital and nearby hotels Published 9:28 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

A Mississippi police force is asking for the public’s help in finding who’s responsible for breaking into a staggering 81 cars at the community’s hospital and nearby hotels Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Southaven Police Department, officers responded to Baptist Desoto Hospital in reference to calls for numerous vehicle burglaries.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that 35 vehicles had been burglarized in the Baptist Desoto parking lot,” the statement said. “An additional 46 vehicles were located at hotels in the immediate area which had been burglarized.

“Our detectives and officers are actively working on this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Investigative Services Unit at 662-253-9250 or email tips@southaven.org.