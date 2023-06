The cost of a used vehicle the year you turned 16 Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The cost of a used vehicle the year you turned 16

The first car is almost never the dream car. It’s probably not the color you preferred, nor did it feature the sexiest trim. But it was appropriately priced, and it was going to get you from point A to point B.

That’s the beauty of the first car. It never needed to be much more than four wheels and a gas pedal that can be pressed any time our teenaged selves wanted a small taste of freedom: the freedom to visit the shop down the road, run errands for the parents, or meet with friends for milkshakes after class.

Stacker analyzed price index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and used vehicle price data from Edmunds to compile this timeline of used vehicle prices from the year you first got behind the wheel. The BLS Consumer Price Index measures the price of goods and services relative to a point in time. The BLS index for used car and truck prices is indexed to the years 1982-1984.

Used vehicle prices made a record jump in price in 2021, driven by a shortage of inventory. U.S. auto manufacturers have experienced difficulties in recent years getting enough computer chips to complete the latest and greatest new vehicles. That shortage of new vehicles pushed more buyers into the used car market, seeking the best bang for their buck in a world where new vehicles were seeing unheard-of markups over manufacturers’ pricing. And more demand for used vehicles has meant higher prices—for now.

Used car prices have stopped growing as fast as they did in 2021, but the price of the average used car was just over $28,000 in the first quarter of 2023. Edmunds analysts also reported that by May 2023 used vehicles for $20,000 or less had become hard to find for buyers.

It’s not unheard of for used vehicle prices to fall in real dollars. The last time new drivers saw the average cost of used vehicles decline year over year was from 2012 to 2016—during the aftermath of the Great Recession.

Whether you’re in the market now and gawking at used car prices today, or reminiscing on the times when a solid used ride went for $4,000, take a spin through this look at the average price of a used vehicle from the year you got your license.

2021

– Average used vehicle price: $26,500

2020

– Average used vehicle price: $20,935

2019

– Average used vehicle price: $20,278

2018

– Average used vehicle price: $20,077

2017

– Average used vehicle price: $20,004

2016

– Average used vehicle price: $20,815

2015

– Average used vehicle price: $21,365

2014

– Average used vehicle price: $21,640

2013

– Average used vehicle price: $21,751

2012

– Average used vehicle price: $21,809

2011

– Average used vehicle price: $21,618

2010

– Average used vehicle price: $20,767

2009

– Average used vehicle price: $18,426

2008

– Average used vehicle price: $19,436

2007

– Average used vehicle price: $19,698

2006

– Average used vehicle price: $20,313

2005

– Average used vehicle price: $20,225

2004

– Average used vehicle price: $19,343

2003

– Average used vehicle price: $20,735

2002

– Average used vehicle price: $22,049

2001

– Average used vehicle price: $23,025

2000

– Average used vehicle price: $22,598

1999

– Average used vehicle price: $22,058

1998

– Average used vehicle price: $21,842

1997

– Average used vehicle price: $21,918

1996

– Average used vehicle price: $22,787

1995

– Average used vehicle price: $22,698

1994

– Average used vehicle price: $20,552

1993

– Average used vehicle price: $19,424

1992

– Average used vehicle price: $17,865

1991

– Average used vehicle price: $17,128

1990

– Average used vehicle price: $17,046

1989

– Average used vehicle price: $17,475

1988

– Average used vehicle price: $17,107

1987

– Average used vehicle price: $16,402

1986

– Average used vehicle price: $15,785

1985

– Average used vehicle price: $16,504

1984

– Average used vehicle price: $16,324

1983

– Average used vehicle price: $14,328

1982

– Average used vehicle price: $12,881

1981

– Average used vehicle price: $11,151

1980

– Average used vehicle price: $9,033

1979

– Average used vehicle price: $8,734

1978

– Average used vehicle price: $8,100

1977

– Average used vehicle price: $7,955

1976

– Average used vehicle price: $7,293

1975

– Average used vehicle price: $6,366

1974

– Average used vehicle price: $5,317

1973

– Average used vehicle price: $5,106

1972

– Average used vehicle price: $4,793

1971

– Average used vehicle price: $4,784

1970

– Average used vehicle price: $4,525

1969

– Average used vehicle price: $4,478

1968

– Average used vehicle price: $4,501

1967

– Average used vehicle price: $4,345

1966

– Average used vehicle price: $4,213

1965

– Average used vehicle price: $4,323

1964

– Average used vehicle price: $4,346

1963

– Average used vehicle price: $4,170

1962

– Average used vehicle price: $4,117

1961

– Average used vehicle price: $3,773

1960

– Average used vehicle price: $3,638

