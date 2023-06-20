Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi man, accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested during a traffic stop, accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

WHAT WE KNOW:

On June 16th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 7 near Highway 30.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Jason Hyde, 48, of Holly Springs, was a convicted felon and in possession of a weapon.

Hyde was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Hyde was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.