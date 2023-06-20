Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi man, accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon

Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Jason Hyde (Oxford Police Department)

A Mississippi man has been arrested during a traffic stop, accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

WHAT WE KNOW:

On June 16th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 7 near Highway 30.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Jason Hyde, 48, of Holly Springs,  was a convicted felon and in possession of a weapon.

Hyde was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Hyde was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

More News

Former financial officer who pleaded guilty to embezzling from Mississippi taxpayers found dead in prison

Mississippi man dies after crash involving truck and cattle trailer on interstate

This small town leader with Olympic-sized dreams doesn’t want just any pool for his community

Mississippi keeps eye on Tropical Storm Bret, which could become first hurricane of season

Print Article