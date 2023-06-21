Fans spot George Lopez as he films Christmas movie in Mississippi

Published 10:11 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Photo/Belhaven University

A Christmas movie filmed during the summer in Mississippi? Absolutely! The trend of Christmas movies filmed during the summer’s heat in the Magnolia State continues. George Lopez has been seen around Jackson several times recently. Belhaven University posted Lopez with a university shirt Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Several films, including 2017’s Christmas in Mississippi in Gulfport and 2021’s Every Time a Bell Rings in Natchez, have filmed cold weather, Christmas scenes during the summer here.

According to IMDb, this film will be called How the Gringo Stole Christmas, a comedy about a daughter returning home for the holidays with her new boyfriend coming along.

Lopez plays a character named “Bennie.” It’s expected to be released this December.

