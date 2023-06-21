Mississippi Skies: Dangerous heat on the way as TS Bret continues heading west Published 10:05 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

We finally got rid of severe storms and widespread rainfall with a “high” price. The National Weather Service is cautioning extreme heat is on the way with dangerous conditions for people spending time outdoors.

According to the NWS, the western side of Mississippi can expect heat index values up to 110 degrees while the eastern region can expect up to 105 degrees in heat index temperatures. These temps will begin Thursday and last for several days into next week. There won’t be much relief other than a few isolated showers or storms across the state except for the Gulf Coast where scattered storms are expected. Temperatures in far northern Mississippi will remain low enough to avoid the extreme heat index for a day or two.

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Bret continue the westward track. We’re still expecting some interference in the strengthening, but it’s certainly worth watching for now. Wind speeds jumped 20 miles per hour Wednesday, nearing hurricane strength. There is also another disturbance with an 80 percent chance of forming not far behind.

Tropical Storm Bret latest:

Location: 133.5 North, 55.2 West

Max sustained winds: 65 miles per hour

Movement: West at 16 miles per hour

Min Central Pressure: 1000 MB

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 83. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High near 85. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with an isolated storm or shower in the afternoon and evening. High of 91. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with scattered storms in the afternoon. High of 92. Partly cloudy with showers and storms possible Thursday night. Low of 71.