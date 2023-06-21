Special needs man held hostage; mother assaulted while trying to help after intrusion at Mississippi house Published 10:09 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Prentiss Headlight

Prentiss Police officers were called to a home on Dan Street Sunday morning with reports of assault and breaking and entering.

Ella Keisman Lane was reading inside her den when around 9:30 a.m., she looked up and a black female was standing in front of her.

“My grandson left for work a short time before this took place, so the door wasn’t locked,” said Lane.

Lane says the female, later identified as Earnestine Dixon, said “What are you doing in my house?”

Lane said she knew then she was in trouble. Lane stood up, walked to the back door, and told Dixon to leave. Dixon shoved Lane outside and locked the door. Inside with Dixon was Lane’s special needs son, who was in his bedroom.

Lane grabbed the spare key and called 911 before entering the home. Once back inside, Lane’s son comes out of his room. Dixon grabs him by his arm and wouldn’t let go.

“I did not want to agitate her, so I asked her to go outside with me so we could talk about this, but she just kept telling me to get out of her house.”

She let go of Lane’s son and grabbed a shoe nearby. She started beating Lane over the head with the shoe repeatedly. She shoved Lane back outside again and barricaded the door with a chair holding hostage the vulnerable adult inside.

Lane stayed outside this time and waited for officers while she watched Dixon through the window. She says Dixon removed her hat, shoes, and jacket and “made herself at home.”

Dixon was arrested after some resistance once Prentiss officers arrived and found her inside the home.

“I am glad we were able to get there quickly before Ms. Lane and her son were seriously injured,” said Prentiss Police Chief Richard Browning.

Dixon was charged with burglary, home invasion, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

“Everyone needs to take a self-defense course,” said Lane.

“And something needs to be done about the drug problem in Prentiss.”