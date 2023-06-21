Suspect arrested after Mississippi officers respond to discovery of dead body Published 5:58 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

One suspect has been arrested after Mississippi officers responded to the discovery of a dead body in Picayune.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Decorion Myers, 28, has been charged with First Degree Murder by Picayune Police.

On June 17, 2023, at approximately 11:39 pm, officers were dispatched to an address on Morris Street in Picayune after receiving reports of a deceased individual.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 53-year-old male, who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

As authorities continue their active investigation, they urge anyone with information related to the case to reach out to Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411, or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

“We express our gratitude to the community members who have provided valuable information, as well as the dedicated detectives who have tirelessly worked since the incident occurred,” stated a local law enforcement agency representative.

The investigation into the Morris Street shooting remains ongoing, and authorities are committed to bringing justice to the victim and their loved ones.