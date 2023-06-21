Wanted: Mississippi police searching for two men

Published 9:01 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Picayune Police Department photos

A Mississippi police department is searching for two men in connection with several warrants.

The Picayune Police Department responded to a theft of rental property report on June 8 in reference to a 2019 Bobcat skid steer that was rented and not returned.

The missing equipment was later found nearly 100 miles away in Mount Olive.

Suspects were identified as Deante J. Davis and Kefentse D. Duckworth.

“Both have outstanding warrants with the Picayune Police Department for Theft of Rental Property,” a statement from PPD said. “They also have outstanding warrants with other agencies.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call the Picayune Police Department at 601-749-5482 or 601-916-9411, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

