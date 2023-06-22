Check that ticket! More than $1 million in Mississippi lottery winnings unclaimed Published 9:02 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Anyone holding a Mississippi lottery ticket purchased in Brookhaven, Ocean Springs, Philadelphia, or Corinth should double check their tickets. Four lottery tickets, one worth $1 million, are still floating around with winnings yet to be claimed.

As of Wednesday, June 21, a Mississippi Lottery Mega Millions ticket winning $30,000 had yet to be claimed, according to the Mississippi Lottery Commission.

The ticket was purchased for the Jan. 10 drawing at Tobacco Mart, Hwy. 51, Brookhaven. The ticket will expire July 9. Winnings must be claimed prior to its expiration, or the ticket becomes invalid.

Three other winners have yet to collect their prizes. A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Philadelphia, and expires Sept. 24. Another $30,000 ticket was purchased in Ocean Springs, and expires July 16.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Corinth for the April 3 drawing. It will expire Sept. 30.