Woman suspected of snatching $45,000 of goods from Walmart locations Published 8:05 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Picayune Police Department has a message for people shoplifting from stores in the south Mississippi city: #dontpickintheyune.

Dana N. Johnson was arrested by PPD Tuesday for felony shoplifting, felony conspiracy to commit shoplifting, and felony receiving stolen property.

“Johnson and an accomplice were suspected of shoplifting several thousand dollars’ worth of iPads and Apple watches from Walmart locations in Harvey, La. and Slidell, La. earlier in the day, as well the Picayune location,” a statement from Picayune Police Department said. “We have since learned that Johnson is suspected of shoplifting more than $45,000 worth of merchandise from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina Walmarts as well.”

Any agency that has an open shoplifting case where Johnson is the suspect should contact Det. Sean Talley at 601-749-5482.