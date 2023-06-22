Growing restaurant chain soon to serve up ‘filet mignon’ of chicken to third Mississippi location Published 5:59 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Mississippi restaurant chain that specializes in serving up the “filet mignon” of chicken fingers to customers is soon to be putting smiles on customers’ faces when it opens its third location in Mississippi.

Huey Magoo’s, one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, is nearing completion of its newest Mississippi franchise in Brookhaven.

The company that touts using “the best 3% of chicken” in its dishes will soon be serving tenderloin meals, sandwiches and salads to customer at the intersection of US 51 and Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven.

Owner Kristi Orr said they were progressing despite heavy rains the past few weeks.

Brookhaven building inspector David Fearn said they were pouring concrete for a sidewalk Tuesday and the establishment could be open by mid July to late July.

“I should be getting concrete on the ground late this week or early next week but these storms have delayed that,” Orr said. “I’m currently receiving my equipment and small wares so that is coming along nicely.”

Brookhaven’s Huey Magoos would be the third location to open in Mississippi. One is in McComb and the other is in Pearl.

New employees and managers would be trained at the Pearl or McComb locations in preparation for Huey Magoos opening, Orr said in March.

“We have three managers in training already and hope to hire a few more in the next two weeks,” Orr said. “We are getting close to opening but these summer storms will affect us if they continue.”