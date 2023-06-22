Mississippi Skies: It’s finally Friday. Will we finally get a dry weekend? Published 8:58 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Will we finally get a dry weekend? The answer is mostly yes! Except for a few isolated shower or thunderstorms, especially in south Mississippi, most of us will remain dry for at least the next couple of days. Unfortunately, that also means plenty of sunshine to heat up that humid air for dangerous heat indexes for many of us. Some places will feel as hot as 110!

Tropical Depression Four formed Thursday, so we’re now watching two tropical systems. Tropical Storm Bret is still moving west, but models are becoming more confident that the storm may get torn apart before getting too close to the Gulf of Mexico.

TD Four is moving in a similar path as Bret, but models show that storm curving north away from the Gulf.

Tropical Storm Bret

Location: 13.4 North, 60.3 West

Max sustained winds: 65 miles per hour

Movement: West at 16 miles per hour

Min. Central Pressure: 1004 MB

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 89. Clear Friday night with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 88. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 90. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 67.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 91. A slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. A lingering shower is possible in the evening, then mostly clear with a low of 72.