Mississippi woman out on bond after allegedly stealing from 79-year-old man now arrested for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs into jail Published 6:53 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

A Mississippi woman accused of stealing checks from a 79-year-old Vidalia man is now also charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into a jail.

In early June, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in a case involving the theft of checks from a 79-year-old resident, which resulted in monetary loss.

The suspects bonds were set last week.

Of those arrested, only Brandy Green, 30, bonded out and was released.

At around 5 p.m. Monday, she was observed on security cameras by staff at the Concordia Parish Women’s Facility driving up to a dumpster and then planting suspected methamphetamine. She was immediately taken into custody.

Additionally, her bond has been revoked.

Green is now charged with the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and possession of schedule II controlled substances. She had initially been charged with principle to identity theft involving a victim over 65, principle to bank fraud and principle to forgery.

Other arrests in the case are as follows:

· Shiela L. Johnson, 32, from Natchez, is charged with identity theft involving a victim over 65, two counts of bank fraud, and two counts of computer fraud forgery.

· Shasta Harris, 33, from Vidalia, is charged with two counts of bank fraud; two counts of computer fraud; two counts of identity theft involving a victim over 65; and possession of schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.

· Henry Hinkston, 43, from Vidalia, is charged with principle to identity theft involving a victim over 65; principle to bank fraud; principle to forgery; and possession of schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.

· Natasha Ferrell, 45, from Natchez, is charged with principle to identity theft involving a victim over 65, principle to bank fraud and principle to forgery

· Tamika Drane, 44, of Natchez, is charged with principle to identity theft involving a victim over 65, principle to bank fraud and principle to forgery.