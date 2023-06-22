One person dead after argument in street turns into shooting in middle of afternoon Published 6:12 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

One person is dead after an argument led to a fatal shooting on a small-town Mississippi street Wednesday.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the deadly shooting occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday on South Jones Avenue in Louisville.

Officials with the Louisville Police Department say an argument broke out between two young men — one standing in his yard and another in the street.

The argument then led to gunfire. Officials say the shooting suspect, who was the man standing in the yard, shot the man in the street.

The victim, a 23-year-old male, was sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials with the Louisville Police Department say a statement about the shooting will be released on Thursday.