One person dead, another injured in Wednesday night shooting at Mississippi apartment complex

Published 8:25 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Crime scene

One person is dead, and another was injured in a Wednesday night shooting at a Mississippi apartment complex.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Natchez Police report that Jordan Knight, 20, of Natchez, was killed in a the late Wednesday night shooting at Holiday Apartments in Natchez.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said the shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Green said one of the two injured in the shooting may be a juvenile.

Green also said that no suspects have been apprehended as of Thursday morning.

“We are running down some leads, but that’s all I can say right now,” Green said. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

More News

Mississippi woman out on bond after allegedly stealing from 79-year-old man now arrested for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs into jail

One person dead after argument in street turns into shooting in middle of afternoon

Growing restaurant chain soon to serve up ‘filet mignon’ of chicken to third Mississippi location

Fans spot George Lopez as he films Christmas movie in Mississippi

Print Article