One person dead, another injured in Wednesday night shooting at Mississippi apartment complex Published 8:25 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

One person is dead, and another was injured in a Wednesday night shooting at a Mississippi apartment complex.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Natchez Police report that Jordan Knight, 20, of Natchez, was killed in a the late Wednesday night shooting at Holiday Apartments in Natchez.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said the shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Green said one of the two injured in the shooting may be a juvenile.

Green also said that no suspects have been apprehended as of Thursday morning.

“We are running down some leads, but that’s all I can say right now,” Green said. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.