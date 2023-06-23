65-year-old driver killed after her vehicle overturns while trying to negotiate curve of rural Mississippi road Published 5:54 am Friday, June 23, 2023

A 65-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle overturned while trying to negotiate curve on a rural Mississippi road Thursday.

Vicksburg Warren E911 received a call from a citizen reporting a single-vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road, just south of Old Trace Drive, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators found that a Honda Accord headed southbound on Fisher Ferry Road failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the west side of the road, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

“It appears that the driver oversteered to right the vehicle back on the road and in doing so the vehicle overturned,” Pace said. “The driver, the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.”

The 65-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Kelda Bailess.

The sheriff’s office is not yet releasing the name of the victim.

Local relatives have been notified, but some out-of-town relatives have not yet been contacted.

Warren County Fire Services and the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire service stayed to assist with traffic.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation,” Pace said. “Fisher Ferry Road was completely closed between the city limits and Indian Hills Circle for more than an hour while investigators conducted their investigation.”