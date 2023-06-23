Mississippi man charged with killing his baby Published 11:35 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

The Panolian

A Panola County man has been charged with capital murder in the death of an infant in Corinth last week.

Gabriel Addison Girner, 821 J.R. Johnson Rd., Sardis, was picked up on Sunday, June 18, by deputies of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Corinth Police Department.

Girner was transported to Corinth that day where he was charged with the death of his child. He is being held at the Alcorn County Correctional Facility.

The charges stemmed from a call officers received to 937 Douglas St., Corinth, where they found an unresponsive three-month-old baby. The child was taken to Magnolia Regional Health Center and then transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The baby was pronounced dead later that night. According to the police department, reports from Le Bonheur identified injuries to the baby as blunt force trauma to the head. An autopsy is being conducted by the State Crime Lab.

Corinth PD charged Girner, 21, with capital murder. His initial court appearance was expected this week.