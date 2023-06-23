Mississippi Skies: Severe risk creeps back into the forecast; two tropical storms in the Atlantic Published 11:28 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

A severe weather risk has creeped back into the forecast for part of Mississippi Saturday.

Although we’re not expecting anything widespread or as devastating as we had last weekend, there is a chance for a severe storm or two for the southwestern corner of Mississippi. Main risks include damaging winds and hail between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Level 1 risk zone includes Natchez, Brookhaven, and Columbia.

As expected from models, Bret’s rapidly losing strength and was down to 50 mph sustained winds Friday night. We do, however, have a second tropical storm following behind Bret as Tropical Storm Cindy is now churning through the Atlantic. We’ll continue watching both tropical storms, along with severe waves coming off the coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Bret

Location: 12.9 North, 68.1 West

Max sustained winds: 50 miles per hour

Movement: West at 18 miles per hour

Min. Central Pressure: 1005 MB

Tropical Storm Cindy

Location: 13.9 North, 50.4 West

Max sustained winds: 50 miles per hour

Movement: West at 15 miles per hour

Min. Central Pressure: 1003 MB

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy overnight with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low of 70.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 92. Clear Saturday night with a low of 72.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. A storm or two could be severe in the western part of southern Mississippi. High of 94 with dangerous heat index values expected. Clear overnight with a low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. High of 90. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 75.