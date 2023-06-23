Person shot in Mississippi church parking lot; suspected of attempting to carjack off-duty officer Published 10:27 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

A Mississippi church hosting a group of children for Vacation Bible School was the site of a shooting Friday.

According to social media post from First Baptist Church – Meridian and law enforcement agencies, the shooting happened just before noon. The church was preparing to hold VBS graduation.

“At approximately 11:15 this morning, we had an incident on our church parking lot,” a post on the FBC Meridian Facebook page reads. “The incident is currently under investigation by law enforcement. All individuals present for church activities are safe and accounted for. Although VBS Commencement was cancelled, all students have been safely reunited with their families. Please be in prayer for all involved.”

According to information from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly attempted to rob an off-duty officer and his family. The officer shot the suspect and the suspect died at a Meridian hospital.

“The MBI (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation) is investigating, and the Meridian Police Department is investigating as far as an attempted carjacking,” Sheriff Billy Sollie told Meridian television station WTOK. “At some point in time, a gun was discharged by the off-duty deputy.”