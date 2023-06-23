Two brothers charged in shooting deaths of pregnant Mississippi woman and her unborn child Published 6:26 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Two men accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child have turned themselves in to the police.

WAPT in Jackson reports that J’Shontiez McClendon, 21, and J’Marquiez McClendon, 22, turned themselves in to Jackson Police, according to their attorneys.

The two men, who are brothers, are accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson.

Anderson, who was eight months pregnant, was found shot inside a vehicle on Industrial Park Drive near Interstate 220 in Jackson. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors tried to deliver the baby through an emergency C-section. The baby did not survive, and Anderson died the following day in the hospital.

The McClendon brothers have been charged with double homicide in the case. Their attorney said he is confident that his clients were not involved in the tragic events that led to Anderson and her unborn child’s death.