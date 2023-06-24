Mississippi police investigating shooting at party

Published 9:21 pm Saturday, June 24, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

Police are looking for suspects after a Friday night shooting in Brookhaven.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins said a party for young people was taking place at the Serenity House venue property at 511 North Church St. when unidentified individuals arrived after 11 p.m. and began shooting.  Multiple rounds were fired, with projectiles recovered from three weapons – an AR style rifle and two handguns. Though five vehicles were damaged, no one was injured.

“We received an anonymous call warning something might happen just minutes earlier. We already had units in the area just because the party was going on,” Collins said. “We don’t believe the people who were having the party had anything to do with the violence. This was just an opportunity for these gang bangers to show out.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police have identified “a couple” of suspects and are attempting to locate them. Collins cautioned anyone planning an event for youth to be aware of potential threats.

“You know the other, criminal element is going to show up and crash the party,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to wreak havoc.”

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is encouraged to call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

More Z-newsletter-news

Up, up, and away! Mississippi airport now offering flight lessons

Mississippi Skies: Severe storms possible Sunday

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Multiple rounds of severe weather possible Sunday

Mississippi woman wanted to shoplifting Apple products, game consoles

Print Article