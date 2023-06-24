Mississippi police investigating shooting at party Published 9:21 pm Saturday, June 24, 2023

Police are looking for suspects after a Friday night shooting in Brookhaven.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins said a party for young people was taking place at the Serenity House venue property at 511 North Church St. when unidentified individuals arrived after 11 p.m. and began shooting. Multiple rounds were fired, with projectiles recovered from three weapons – an AR style rifle and two handguns. Though five vehicles were damaged, no one was injured.

“We received an anonymous call warning something might happen just minutes earlier. We already had units in the area just because the party was going on,” Collins said. “We don’t believe the people who were having the party had anything to do with the violence. This was just an opportunity for these gang bangers to show out.”

Police have identified “a couple” of suspects and are attempting to locate them. Collins cautioned anyone planning an event for youth to be aware of potential threats.

“You know the other, criminal element is going to show up and crash the party,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to wreak havoc.”

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is encouraged to call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.