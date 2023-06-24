Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Multiple rounds of severe weather possible Sunday

Published 8:23 pm Saturday, June 24, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Just about the entire state of Mississippi has been placed under a Level 2 risk for severe weather Sunday with multiple rounds expected from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

The only areas not in the Level 2, but still under a Level 1, are the southwestern corner near Natchez and the six lower counties near the Gulf Coast. Storms are still possible in these areas, but confidence is not as high for multiple rounds of storms.

Severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

