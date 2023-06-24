Mississippi Skies: Severe storms possible Sunday Published 9:16 pm Saturday, June 24, 2023

We’ll have another unique situation Sunday across most of the state. In contrast to last weekend, we’re not expecting widespread severe weather. What is possible is that just about any isolated storm that develops from Sunday morning until Sunday night could become severe quickly with strong winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

The only areas not in the Level 2, but still under a Level 1, are the southwestern corner near Natchez and the six lower counties near the Gulf Coast. Storms are still possible in these areas, but confidence is not as high for multiple rounds of storms.

As expected, Tropical Storm Bret is now known as “Remnants of Bret.” Cindy has started the hard turn north, heading towards Bermuda, and is not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

North Mississippi

Showers and storms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of a shower or storm later in the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny in between the rounds of storms. High of 94 with a heat index up to 105. A few showers and storms overnight with a low of 71. A couple storms at any time could become severe.

Central Mississippi

A couple showers or storms possible in the morning with a high near 94 and a heat index up to 106. A storm or two could become severe. Sunny in the afternoon with a few more showers and storms in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 72.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 97 and heat index of 109. A few showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening and overnight. A storm or two could become severe. Low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a shower or storm in the afternoon. High near 94 with a heat index of 106. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 77.