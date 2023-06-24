Mississippi woman wanted to shoplifting Apple products, game consoles Published 8:07 pm Saturday, June 24, 2023

A Mississippi woman is wanted by the Picayune Police Department for “scanning and switching” at a Walmart store in that southern Mississippi city. After PPD posted information on Facebook, she’s now wanted in two other cities, too.

Apreia Gavins is believed to be from Laurel, according to Picayune police.

PPD said she visited the Picayune Walmart Super Center on June 11.

“While there she obtained numerous electronic devices including Apple Watches, IPads, PlayStation Consoles and Apple Air Pods,” the PPD release stated. “She would go to the self-checkout where she would then scan other items in her buggy, bag the items, and leave without paying for the $3,697.74 worth of electronics.

“Gavins has also been identified as a suspect in a shoplifting in New Orleans, La. and Hattiesburg, Ms. of almost $3,000 combined. This is one of the many reasons we make posts like these! Criminals travel and this helps identify them.”

A felony shoplifting warrant has been issued for Gavins. Anyone with information is asked to call 601-749-5482, 601-916-9411, or 877-787-5898.