Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe threat upgraded for today Published 9:14 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

The threat of severe storms and even a few tornadoes has been upgraded for a large portion of Mississippi.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a Level 3 risk now covers all of northern Mississippi and stretches down to central Mississippi, just a few miles north of the I-20 corridor. Damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour, large hail, torrential rainfall, and a tornado or two are all possible, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The Level 2 now covers most of south Mississippi from the I-20 corridor to the Pine Belt. The main threat in this zone includes damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

A Level 1 includes Natchez and the Gulf Coast where isolated severe storms are possible.