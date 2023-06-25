Mississippi Skies: Few more strong to severe storms possible Published 8:12 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

A few more strong to severe storms are possible Monday morning early, but they’ll move out in plenty of time for dangerous heat to move in later. Some places in Mississippi will have heat indexes as high as 110 today.

We’ll have some wind guests up to 20 miles per hour today, but the winds will be from the west instead of cooling breezes from the north.

We’re watching a miserably hot weather pattern later this week where some of us could hit the triple digits real temps.

North Mississippi

A few showers or storms early Monday morning. A storm or two could be strong. Becoming sunny with a high of 92. Clear Monday night with a low of 68.

Central Mississippi

A couple showers or storms possible Monday morning. Some storms could be severe. Becoming mostly sunny with a high of 95. Mostly clear with an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the area. Low of 72.

South Mississippi

Patchy fog early with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning. Becoming sunny and hot with a high of 95. Mostly clear overnight with an isolated shower or storm. Low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High near 96. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 77.