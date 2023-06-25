Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Mississippi police searching for suspect

Published 7:31 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department has issued a request for information after a man was found dead in a downtown street.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Front Street Saturday after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a male’s body. Police said the vehicle that hit the person left the scene.

The victim was identified by Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem as Vitaly Drake, 26, of Hattiesburg.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

