Three sentenced to life plus for murder of 11 year old during 2020 shooting spree through small Mississippi community Published 6:20 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

Three people have been convicted of the murder of an 11-year-old during a 2020 shooting spree through a small rural Mississippi community.

On Friday, A Wilkinson County jury found William Jackson III and Dominique Weatherspoon guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 11-year-old LaKerriyah Chambers. They were also found guilty of aggravated assault on Shelitha Jarvis, who was shot in the leg.

A third suspect, Derrick Brown, Jr., pleaded guilty to the same charges on June 20.

Investigators say the three suspects were on a shooting spree in Wilkinson County early June 11, 2020.

Judge Carmen Drake sentenced Jackson to life in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the death of Chambers and 20 years for shooting Jarvis, plus five years for a firearm enhancement.

Weatherspoon was sentenced to life for murder and 20 years for the assault, plus 10 years for a firearm enhancement.

Brown was sentenced to life for the murder and 20 years for the aggravated assault.