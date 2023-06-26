Mississippi man facing child endangerment, drug charges

Published 8:08 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man faces misdemeanor drug charges, but a felony was tacked on because of someone else in the vehicle.

Anthony Joel Jones, 34, was parked at a Tupelo business last week when police made contact with him. Police seized alleged fentanyl from the Booneville man.

An 8-year-old child was also in the car. The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services helped arrange the release of the child to family.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Besides the drug charge, Jones also faces a felony child endangerment charge. His bond was set at $20,000 for the felony.

More Z-newsletter-news

First time home-buyer program helping Mississippians achieve ownership dreams

ATV company fails to follow safety regs, now illegal to import or distribute; company already faced three recalls

Mississippi man arrested for stealing officer’s personal vehicle, using it in drive-by shooting

Excellence in Mississippi agriculture recognized

Print Article