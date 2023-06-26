Mississippi man facing child endangerment, drug charges Published 8:08 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

A Mississippi man faces misdemeanor drug charges, but a felony was tacked on because of someone else in the vehicle.

Anthony Joel Jones, 34, was parked at a Tupelo business last week when police made contact with him. Police seized alleged fentanyl from the Booneville man.

An 8-year-old child was also in the car. The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services helped arrange the release of the child to family.

Besides the drug charge, Jones also faces a felony child endangerment charge. His bond was set at $20,000 for the felony.