Mississippi Skies: Level 3 risk issued for Tuesday, but it’s not for storms this time Published 9:11 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

The absence of widespread rain and storms will certainly be felt across Mississippi Tuesday and the rest of the week.

With heat advisories in place for much of the state, real temperatures are going to be in the 90s with plenty of humidity and sunshine to push index values up. Tuesday will also be the “coolest” day this week as dangerous heat levels are coming later this week.

Risk threat levels Tuesday range from a 3 in south Mississippi to a 1 in north Mississippi. These risk levels forecast heat index values from 105 to 115. Heat stroke is a real danger for anyone outside for long periods of time in the Level 3.

We’re no longer tracking tropical storms in the Atlantic. Cindy has also weakened below tropical storm levels.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 94. Tuesday night, mostly clear with a low of 68.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 94 and a heat index of 97. Overnight, mostly clear with a low of 70.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Heat index as high of 113. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a few showers or thunderstorms possible High of 96 and a heat index of 112. Clear overnight with a low of 77.