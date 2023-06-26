Power restored at Jackson airport. Mississippi passengers should check status of flight for delays, disruptions

Published 8:51 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An overnight power outage at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport continues to have residual effects on flights departing from the airport Monday morning.

Officials said early Monday that power has been fully restored at the JAN airport after overnight storms briefly knocked out the electricity to the facility.

Airport officials ay that despite the power restoration, delays and other descriptions to flight schedules are possible throughout the day.

Passengers are encouraged to check the status of their flights with the respective airlines for the most up-to-date information. Passengers can either contact the airlines directly or go to iFLYJackson.com for updated information and status of flights.

 

 

 

