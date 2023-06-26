Silver alert issued for Mississippi woman last seen Sunday afternoon. Have you seen her?

Published 10:22 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An alert has been issued for a 30-year-old Mississippi woman last seen Sunday afternoon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 30-year-old Jolisa Perkins of Woodville, MS, in Wilkinson County.

She is described as a black female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, June 25, at about 2:45 p.m. near Highway 24 in Wilkinson County, walking in an unknown direction and wearing a red, brown, and beige sundress.

Family members say Jolisa Perkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jolisa Perkins, contact Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-888-3511.

 

