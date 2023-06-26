Storm brings down power lines on Mississippi highway forcing closure of westbound lanes, interstate rest area Published 11:59 am Monday, June 26, 2023

A major portion of the westbound lanes of US 80 east of Brandon have been closed after a series of thunderstorms downed power lines on the highway.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reports that several downed power lines are blocking the roadway.

The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80 between State Route 13 and the Rankin County line in Scott County have been affected and will be closed until the power lines have been cleared and power restored.

MDOT officials estimate that the lanes could be closed for more than 6 hours.

The rest area off I-20 westbound in Scott County is also closed as a result of the power outage.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route until the area is clear for travel. Stay updated on these closures and get live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.