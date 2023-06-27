Endangered/missing child alert issued for Mississippi 12-year-old Published 6:50 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Nya Slaughter of Jackson.

She is described as a black female, five-feet-eight inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, June 26, at about noon in the 1600 block of North West Street in Hinds County.

Nya Slaughter was last seen at Baptist Memorial Hospital, walking north on West Street.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Nya Slaughter, contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125 or 911.