Endangered/missing child alert issued for Mississippi 12-year-old

Published 6:50 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Nya Slaughter of Jackson.

She is described as a black female, five-feet-eight inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, June 26, at about noon in the 1600 block of North West Street in Hinds County.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Nya Slaughter was last seen at Baptist Memorial Hospital, walking north on West Street.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Nya Slaughter, contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125 or 911.

More Z-newsletter-news

Mississippi university leaders travel to Italy for new UN partnership talks

MDOT to hold contraflow drill along two interstates

Mississippi man charged with striking two people with vehicle

Mississippi jazz ensemble heading to Europe to perform

Print Article