MDOT to hold contraflow drill along two interstates Published 9:16 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Drivers along two Mississippi interstates may see quite a bit of activity Wednesday, but it’s only a drill.

Mississippi Department of Transportation personnel and equipment will be placed in key locations along I-55 from Brookhaven to Louisiana and I-59 from south of Hattiesburg to Louisiana. The contraflow drill is planned from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“MDOT’s current I-59 and I-55 contraflow plan turns all four lanes of interstate traffic northbound to aid in the evacuation of the lower parishes of Louisiana as well as some parts of south Mississippi during severe tropical events,” information from MDOT shows. “The drill will allow MDOT personnel an opportunity to test equipment and practice their role in contraflow prior to the peak of hurricane season.”

According to information about the drill, traffic is not expected to be impacted Wednesday, but drivers are asked to pay attention to personnel along the routes. No exits or lanes will be closed for the drill.

For the latest information on traffic conditions in Mississippi, visit MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic app.