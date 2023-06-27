Mississippi 5-year-old child who went missing dies as result of drowning, officials report Published 9:17 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A Mississippi 5-year-old child who went missing Monday evening has died as a result of drowning.

The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that on Monday evening, multiple agencies searched for a missing 5-year-old in the Fair River area.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, and a medical rescue team searched the area in eastern Lincoln County.

Sheriff Steve Rushing said the child was located.

The child was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center Emergency Room in Brookhaven, where he was pronounced dead as a result of drowning, according to Coroner Clay McMorris.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

MDWFP is in charge of an investigation into the incident. The agency’s legal office declined to comment due to the case being ongoing, and involving a minor.