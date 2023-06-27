Mississippi man charged with striking two people with vehicle Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A Mississippi man turned himself in to a north Mississippi police department Monday in reference to an alleged crime that occurred back in May.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to Monument Drive on May 10 in reference to two people that had been hit by a car. The victims told officers a man had purposely struck them with his vehicle.

Quitavis T. Rogers, 24, was charged with aggravated assault on May 11 and a warrant was issued for the Tupelo man. He finally turned himself in June 26. His bond was set at $20,000.