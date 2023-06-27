Mississippi Skies: Severe storms possible, dangerous heat likely Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Anyone from the South knows it’s hot this time of year in Mississippi. It’s a steamy, thick heat that can drain anyone as soon as he or she walks out the door. Unfortunately, the next few days are dangerously hot, even for our standards.

The big heat begins Wednesday with even higher temperatures coming Thursday and through the weekend. Excessive heat watches and warnings have been issued, and people are encouraged to review safety rules for working outside or people without proper shelter and air conditioning. It’s also not safe for any amount of time for people or pets to be left in vehicles without air conditioning.

Another round of severe weather is expected for parts of the state Wednesday, this time in the morning through the early afternoon.

A Level 2 risk dips through central Mississippi, stretching from the Delta to the I-20 corridor. A Level 1 wraps around the Level 2 and includes much of the rest of western, easter, and southern Mississippi. Severe storms are possible with the biggest dangers being hail, torrential rain, and winds.

The worst storms are expected between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

North Mississippi

A few showers and storms in the morning, then mostly sunny. High near 93. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a few showers and storms later in the morning and into the afternoon. A storm or two could be severe. High of 95 and heat index of 107. Wednesday night, clear with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with some showers and storms possible. A storm or two could be severe. High of 95 with a heat index of 107. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 96 and a heat index of 113. A few showers and storms in the afternoon. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 78.