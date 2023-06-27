Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly making threats on social media

Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested after reportedly leaving threatening messages on a social media platform.

The Oxford Police arrested Zakerriah Lockhart, 20, of Oxford, and charged her with cyberstalking.

According to an OPD news release, on June 25th, 2023, officers took a report of threatening messages being made via a social media platform.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lockhart was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

More News

Mississippi university leaders travel to Italy for new UN partnership talks

MDOT to hold contraflow drill along two interstates

Mississippi man charged with striking two people with vehicle

Mississippi jazz ensemble heading to Europe to perform

Print Article