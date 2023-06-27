Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly making threats on social media Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A Mississippi woman was arrested after reportedly leaving threatening messages on a social media platform.

The Oxford Police arrested Zakerriah Lockhart, 20, of Oxford, and charged her with cyberstalking.

According to an OPD news release, on June 25th, 2023, officers took a report of threatening messages being made via a social media platform.

Lockhart was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.